One of our favourite US-based bands Me Not You are back in 2018 with another new belter sure to get your head bobbing along as if you were no more than some kind of bird puppet, equipped with only a squeaker for a vvoicebox. Sure, what you might mean to say is ‘This is a lovely yet slightly melancholic song that relies on delicate touches to seep under your skin and blow you away’ but all that actually comes out is ‘BWAAAAAK’. Such a shame.

It skulks in the shadow, stepping out into the light each time those effortlessly gorgeous vocals seep through and serenade you as if they’re trying to warn you or pass on some kind of encrypted message. No frills are needed here, it’s top quality songwriting that doesn’t rely on any flashy gimmicks or ‘from the people that brought you…’ kind of pushes. What you’re listening to/about to listen to is pure aural bliss that comes and goes more seamlessly than your favourite socks in the wash.

At the end of the day, there’s nothing else to say about this truly lush piece of music. Well, except… maybe… BWAAAAAAK!

Ciarán Steward