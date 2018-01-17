SPINN – She Takes Her Time

So I might have lied when I said that there was only one track from the inconspicuous 3-month absence of We Close Tonight that I would write about. I forget that the adorable SPINN had done something new that I’m pretty sure I’m responsible for half the streams of.

Jonny Quinn – who I’m pretty sure is my best friend – is on peak form with his cheeky chappy grins which are on hand to destroy any (now January) blues. The real magic of this one though, sorry Jonny, is in Andy Power’s ridiculously gorgeous guitar riffs. Your man has fingers that a full-time typist would kill for and knows how to use them better than any bloke who spends his Saturday on the afternoon flicking the v at a referee. This probably just about edges in as my favourite track from the Liverpool quartet so far, possibly just because of the low-budget video and the way Jonny looks so deeply into my eyes in between his fits dancing. Tell you what though, they’re well worth catching live because that’s when he REALLY starts to move.

Alright, alright, that’s enough of a love-in. I genuinely have so many fuzzy feelings for this band that it might cause relationship issues. Maybe you agree, maybe you don’t. Either way, I think they’re boss.

Ciarán Steward