Famous – Surf’s Up!

Well this is weird isn’t it? If there was ever a song that best matched the all-round mess and disorganisation of this failing music blog, it’s this absolutely stupid track from London sextet Famous.

My email response to the PR upon getting this was as follows (in full): “This is so, so stupid. Insane. So fucking stupid. It’s top of my list to do tomorrow. I love it.” I stand by those words whole-heartedly. It’s an assault on the senses, an attack on everything prim and proper music and – above all else – the most unique song I’ve heard all year. You’re going to spend half of this track dealing with an anxiety attack and the other half laughing as though The Joker has sprayed you with his deadly laughing gas. The extended pauses reeeeeally freak you out, the vocals sound like a deranged lunatic who is making demands of the mayor and if you were to tell me they were all wearing masks of old school Halloween characters then I’d believe you and the level of terror in my body wouldn’t change an inch.

Oh for the love of god, will it ever end? It’s Schrödinger’s cat in a song. Never let it end.

Ciarán Steward