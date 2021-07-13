Self Esteem – Prioritise Pleasure

Photo: Olivia Richardson

Everyone’s favourite person named Rebecca Taylor is back, following up the sensational I Do This All The Time with yet another absolute stormer in the title track of her upcoming second Self Esteem album.

Few artists out there can be considered as culturally important as Taylor at the moment, and the swelling of press and discussion about her phenomenal artistic talent is well deserved for someone who has consistently shown her true colours and been nothing but a shining beacon for others to follow. This latest track follows the previous single in many ways, with Taylor’s unfiltered approach making a real stand for the difference what people are expecting to hear and what she actually wants to say. The harmonies are yet again superb and the whole band behind her are really creating some brilliant tracks at the moment that’ll hopefully live on for some time.

But there’s only one star of the show, and she’s on a complete other level to anyone else at the moment. So whatever you’re doing, stop it entirely and listen to this. Then listen again. Then a few more times. Then maybe have a cuppa, but as soon as the kettle has boiled get this on again. Maybe just a few more times before lunch.

Ciarán