Reviews

SPINN – Outside Of The Blue

Ciarán Stewardby
Leave a Comment on SPINN – Outside Of The Blue
Photo: Barnaby Fairley

I could choose to mock my own colourblindness here, or wrongly assume that this latest SPINN bop is an ode to frontman Jonny Quinn’s beloved Everton FC but really I’m just happy to have even more music from these indie vagabonds to dance around the kitchen to.

Just as jangly as ever and with Quinn’s ever-maturing voice at the heart of the sound, the Merseyside band are managing to develop their signature sound in all the right ways without losing any of the cheeky scampness that shot them so quickly into the indie limelight. They still have a great knack for producing a certain kind of pop sound and perhaps this one edges even further into the lighter side of indie than they’ve ventured before, with the production quality definitely doing then plenty of favours.

Quinn is the kind of frontman you’d be happy to bring home to your parents. Not as a date or anything, but just to let them know you have friends and that some of them are pretty cool. Jonny, what are you up to next weekend lad?

Ciarán

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: